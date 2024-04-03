Hyderabad: Cop among 2 held for posing as ACB official to extort officials

Hyderabad: In a startling turn of events, a cop and his accomplice were arrested by LB Nagar SOT police for extorting Rs 3.40 lakh from eight people by impersonating ACB officers. Among the victims is Anjilappa, a former joint director of the Animal Husbandry department, who has been arrested in connection with a sheep distribution scam.

The accused were identified as AR constable Malesh and his aide Rapolu Anil Kumar.

The primary accused, Malesh, stationed at Mahabubnagar AR Headquarters, formed a nexus with Anil to run the extortion racket. They contacted potential victims, claiming to be ACB sleuths, and threatened them with raids on their homes and offices.

In exchange for purported information about the raids, they coerced the victims into paying them money, including Rs 1 lakh from Anjilappa.

Their scheme came to light when they attempted to extort Rs 2 lakh from Sudheer Babu, a resident of Kothapet, but he alerted LB Nagar SOT officers. Subsequently, both accused were apprehended and remanded into custody.

Subsequently, Sudheer alerted LB Nagar SOT officers. The police investigation revealed that the accused would target the people who were in some way involved in irregularities, based on the information the AR constable received from his colleagues.