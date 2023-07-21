Hyderabad cops arrest spa owner for organising prostitution

Hyderabad: The Madhapur police along with AHTU Team Cyberabad raided a massage parlour at Megha Hills and arrested the owner for allegedly organizing prostitution.

The police team raided the Tan On Beauty Saloon and Spa located at Megha Hills Madhapur and arrested Burri Sravana Sumanth, 29, a resident of Kukatpally. Two women were rescued from the spa.

Sumanth under the garb of spa and massage was organizing prostitution, said N Tirupathi, Madhapur police. A case under Immoral Activities (Prevention) Act was booked against Sumanth.