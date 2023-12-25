Hyderabad cops arrest UP man for fraud involving Chinese entity

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad cybercrime police have arrested Harsh Kumar, 24, a resident of Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh, based on a complaint from a victim in Taranaka. The accused was implicated in a scheme involving the transfer of funds to Chinese fraudsters via Binance account.

The scam involved fraudsters posing as FedEx officials. They targeted the Hyderabad victim by accusing him of receiving a drug parcel from Andheri East, Mumbai. Then, they demanding Rs 5,98,725 to resolve the fabricated drug charges, Deputy Commissioner of Police, D Kavitha told media.

A case has been booked under the relevant IPC sections for deceit involving the use of cryptocurrency to launder money.

During the arrest police also seized a smartphone and a laptop, that the accused used to con people.