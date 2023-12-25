Hyderabad cops arrest UP man for fraud involving Chinese entity

The accused from Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh, was implicated in a scheme involving the transfer of defrauded funds to Chinese fraudsters via a Binance account.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 25th December 2023 5:38 pm IST
Bitcoin is legitimate alternative to gold: Wood

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad cybercrime police have arrested Harsh Kumar, 24, a resident of Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh, based on a complaint from a victim in Taranaka. The accused was implicated in a scheme involving the transfer of funds to Chinese fraudsters via Binance account.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

The scam involved fraudsters posing as FedEx officials. They targeted the Hyderabad victim by accusing him of receiving a drug parcel from Andheri East, Mumbai. Then, they demanding Rs 5,98,725 to resolve the fabricated drug charges, Deputy Commissioner of Police, D Kavitha told media.

Also Read
Cybercrime cases spike in 2023, victims lose Rs 232.34 cr

A case has been booked under the relevant IPC sections for deceit involving the use of cryptocurrency to launder money.

MS Education Academy

During the arrest police also seized a smartphone and a laptop, that the accused used to con people.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 25th December 2023 5:38 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime in Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button