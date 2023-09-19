Hyderabad cops conduct flag march in ‘sensitive’ Old City areas

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad police (South Zone) conducted a flag march in communally sensitive areas of Old City on Wednesday evening as part of security preparations for two coinciding festivals: Milad un Nabi and the Ganesh festival.

Two Rapid Action Force companies, along with local police units, under the supervision of DCP South Zone P Sai Chaitanya, and Additional DCP South Zone Shaik Jahangeer, took part in the march.

Sai Chaitanya, when speaking to reporters, explained that the purpose of the march was to instill a sense of safety and security in the minds of the people. He emphasized that the police were taking all necessary measures to maintain peace. He also issued a stern warning to potential troublemakers, stating that stringent action would be taken against anyone engaging in mischief.