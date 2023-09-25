Hyderabad: Cops foil Youth Congress bid to stop KTR’s motorcade

Hyderabad: Amberpet police on Monday (September 25) detained the city president of Youth Congress Motha Rohit for trying to stop the motorcade of state IT minister KT Rama Rao.

KTR was on its way to attend an event when a few members of the Youth Congress, led by Motha Rohit, came in front of his car. As police officials tried to disperse them, they raised slogans demanding answers to the “growing unemployment in the state.”

Speaking to Siasat.com, Ambetpet SHO (station house officer) Ashok said that Rohit was detained under preventive custody.