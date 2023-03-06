Hyderabad cops organise wrestling event at Quli Qutb Shah Stadium

Hyderabad: Around 260 participants, including 14 women and 6 police personnel participated in ‘Kothwal Kesari’, a wrestling championship organised by Hyderabad police.

Improving community policing was the motive behind the event that concluded at Quli Qutub Shah Stadium on Sunday evening.

Wrestlers from different parts of the region showcased their skills in the championship, which started on Friday.

The event had weight categories of 50kg, 57kg, 65kg, 74kg, 86kg, and 97kg for men while the weight categories for women were set for 80-120kg.

City police commissioner CV Anand while speaking at the event said, “I am extremely pleased to see the success of the Kothwal Kesari wrestling championship. It’s great to see events like this promoting healthy competition and fostering a sense of community spirit. Kothwal Kesari & Kothwal cricket cup will be annual events.”