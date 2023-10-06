Hyderabad cops seize unaccounted cash worth Rs 35L in Jummerat Bazar

Hyderabad: City Police on Thursday claimed to have seized Rs 35 lakhs of unaccounted cash during a surprise check of a vehicle in Jummerath Bazaar area of the city on Wednesday.

The surprise check was carried out as per the instructions of DCP, Southwest zone under the supervision of Additional Commissioner of Police (ACP) Goshamahal, Inspector, and DI along with the staff.

ACP Goshamahal division said, “One person riding a two-wheeler was found with a suspicious bag and was stopped. His vehicle was checked and an Army pattern bag was found.

On opening it huge cash was found and on questioning him he did not give a satisfactory answer and also failed to produce proper supportive evidence regarding the amount which he was carrying.”

He said that on further inquiry the suspected person disclosed his particulars as Rohit Giri (28) from Attapur, Hyderabad.

“The cash in the bag was found to be Rs 18,00,000 and further unaccountable cash of Rs 17,50,000 was seized at a scrap shop situated in Musheerabad belonging to Hamidullah.

Rohit confessed that he was working for Hamidullah. A total unaccountable cash of Rs. 35,50,000 was seized,” ACP further said.

The seizure was made under the supervision of Kiran Khare IPS, Deputy Commissioner of Police South West Zone, and the active participation of K Venkat Reddy Assistant Commissioner of Police Goshamahal Division, N Ravinder, Inspector of Police and staff of Shahinayathgunj police station.