3.73 kg gold, foreign currency worth Rs 16L seized at Hyderabad airport

Hyderabad: After a series of operations on the basis of specific inputs and profiling, Hyderabad customs officers at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) seized a total of 3.734 kgs of smuggled gold, valued at Rs 2.19 crore, and foreign currency worth Rs 16.46 lakhs.

Six people were arrested in connection to these seizures that were made on October 4 and 5, officials said.

Air Intelligence Unit official said, “A passenger who had arrived on October 4 from Dubai was intercepted after passing through the green channel, and after questioning it was learnt that the passenger had discreetly concealed the gold weighing 724 grams, valued at Rs 42,52,0521 in the trousers. The same was recovered and seized.”

In another case, a passenger who had also arrived on October 4 from Dubai was intercepted after passing through the green channel, and upon physical search, gold in paste form weighing 214 gms valued at Rs. 12,56,822 was found to be concealed in the trousers worn by the passenger. The same was recovered and seized.

“Further, in the third case, based on specific intelligence, a passenger who was bound to travel to Bahrain was intercepted on October 4 carrying 20,000 USD without declaration, which was equivalent to Indian Rs 16,46,000. The said foreign currency was seized,” the official further added.

The official further said that based on specific intelligence, a passenger who had arrived from Dubai on October 4 was intercepted after passing through the green channel, and upon physical search, gold in paste form and chains weighing 840 gms valued at Rs 49,17,360 was found to be concealed in the in undergarments of the passenger.

“In another case, a passenger who had arrived from Dubai on October 4 was intercepted after passing through the green channel, and upon physical search, gold in paste form and 1 kada weighing 736 gms valued at Rs. 43,12,056 was found to be concealed in the undergarments of the passenger. The same was recovered and seized,” the official added.

A flight on October 5 from Sharjah was rummaged and gold weighing 1220 gms valued at 71,41,880 was found concealed in the form of paste under the backrest of a seat. “The said gold was seized,” the official said.

Accordingly, a total of 3.734 kgs of smuggled gold valued at Rs. 2.19 cr lakhs and foreign currency worth Rs. 16,46 lakhs were seized under the Customs Act, 1962, and further investigations in these matters are under progress.