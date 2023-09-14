Man arrested at Hyderabad airport with gold worth Rs 38 lakhs

 A senior Customs official stated that the accused was arrested based on profiling after he arrived from Kuala Lumpur on Thursday.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sayima Ahmad  |   Published: 14th September 2023 2:09 pm IST
Representational image

New Delhi: Customs officials at the Hyderabad airport have arrested a man for allegedly smuggling 636 grams of gold valued at Rs 38.62 lakhs.

“The gold bar was cleverly concealed in a fan. The recovered gold was confiscated under the provisions of Section 110 of the Customs Act, and the passenger was subsequently arrested under Section 104 of the Customs Act,” the official said.

Further investigation into the matter is ongoing.

