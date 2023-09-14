Two youths, including son of ex-DGP fight over girl

The son of the IPS officer and another youth had an argument in the pub over a girl. They later came out and indulged in a physical fight.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sayima Ahmad  |   Published: 14th September 2023 1:12 pm IST
Photo: X/@KP_Aashish

Hyderabad: Two youths, including the son of a senior police officer from Andhra Pradesh, indulged in a brawl reportedly over a girl in the city.

Peoples Career

The incident occurred on Road Number 10 in posh Jubilee Hills on Tuesday night. The Son of a former Director General of Police (DGP) from neighbouring Andhra Pradesh was allegedly involved.

The son of the IPS officer and another youth had an argument in the pub over a girl. They later came out and indulged in a physical fight.

MS Education Academy

Both the youth were injured in the clash. On receipt of information about the clash, policemen from Jubilee Hills Police Station reached there.
However, by then both groups had left the scene.

Also Read
VHP to hold Shourya Yatra in Telangana

Police collected CCTV footage from the area and were examining it. A police officer said they had not received any complaint.

Pictures of the injured youth and a WhatsApp message went viral on social media.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sayima Ahmad  |   Published: 14th September 2023 1:12 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service or IANS is a private Indian news agency. It was founded in 1986 by Indian American publisher Gopal Raju as the "India Abroad News Service" and later renamed. The service reports news, views and analysis from the subcontinent about the country, across a wide range of subjects.
Back to top button