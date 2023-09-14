Two youths, including son of ex-DGP fight over girl

Hyderabad: Two youths, including the son of a senior police officer from Andhra Pradesh, indulged in a brawl reportedly over a girl in the city.

The incident occurred on Road Number 10 in posh Jubilee Hills on Tuesday night. The Son of a former Director General of Police (DGP) from neighbouring Andhra Pradesh was allegedly involved.

The son of the IPS officer and another youth had an argument in the pub over a girl. They later came out and indulged in a physical fight.

Both the youth were injured in the clash. On receipt of information about the clash, policemen from Jubilee Hills Police Station reached there.

However, by then both groups had left the scene.

Police collected CCTV footage from the area and were examining it. A police officer said they had not received any complaint.

Pictures of the injured youth and a WhatsApp message went viral on social media.