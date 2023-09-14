VHP to hold Shourya Yatra in Telangana

Hyderabad: Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) is set to hold Shourya Yatra from September 30 to October 15 across Telangana.

The yatra in Telangana is being organised to mark VHP’s 60th anniversary.

Bajrang Dal chief Neeraj Doneria will inaugurate the event.

Balaswamy, Media In-charge, VHP said, “In the year 1964, Vishwa Hindu Parishad was founded on the day of Krishnashtami. It has been moving forward with unrelenting success for six decades since then. After completing 59 years of its existence, it is ready to celebrate its 60th anniversary.”

“Arrangements have been completed to celebrate Vishwa Hindu Parishad’s sixty years of existence in every village of the country. We are holding a Shourya Yatra from September 30 to October 15 in Telangana. Neeraj Doneria Bajrang Dal chief will kickstart the program. Our yatra will be taking place across the Telangana to awaken the Hindu community,” he added.

The VHP was founded in 1964 by RSS leaders M S Golwalkar and S S Apte in collaboration with the Hindu spiritual leader Chinmayananda Saraswati.

According to Chinmayananda, the objective of the VHP was to awaken Hindus to their place in the comity of nations.