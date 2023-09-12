Hyderabad: Applications invited for installation of Ganesh idols, procession

Ganesh festival in Hyderabad and other districts of Telangana will be celebrated from September 18 to 28.

ganesh festival in hyderabad
Ganesh festival in Hyderabad [File photo]

Hyderabad: The police have invited applications for the installation of Ganesh idols and processions in Hyderabad and other districts of Telangana ahead of the festival.

When filling out the form, applicants must provide details such as their name, address, association name, and installation details. The installation details must include the height of the idol, date of immersion, and mode of transportation, among other things.

Last date for applications

Online applications can be submitted until 5 p.m. on September 14 through the Telangana State Police Portal (click here).

Ganesh Festival in Hyderabad and Other Districts

This year, the Ganesh festival in Hyderabad and other districts of Telangana will be celebrated from September 18 to 28.

In the Telangana State Portal Calendar, the holiday for the festival has been declared on September 18 under ‘General Holidays.’

Ahead of the festival, the Hyderabad police have decided to impose a ban on bursting crackers in public places from 6 a.m. on September 18.

Hyderabad City Police Commissioner C.V. Anand has also appealed to all citizens to maintain peace and tranquility for the smooth conduct of the Ganesh festival and immersion processions.

