Hyderabad: Cops take stringent action to curb noise pollution

Hyderabad: City traffic police have been conducting a special operation to combat noise pollution produced by vehicles utilising prohibited air horns, pressure horns, and multi-toned horns to make Hyderabad a “sound pollution-free” city.

In this special drive that began on May 10, traffic police officers intercepted 3,320 vehicles and removed the prohibited horns. Apart from removing the prohibited devices, the police also imposed a fine of Rs 1000 under the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 (MV Act).

Beginning June 1, charge sheets will also be filed against erring drivers and vehicle owners.

The High Court of Telangana had asked the traffic police to remove the unlawful “multi-toned horns/sirens/hooters” on February 9. It also directed the police to take necessary legal action against violators.

Section 52 of The Indian Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 bars alteration in motor vehicles with those originally specified by the manufacturer, and whoever violates prescribed standards in relation to the noise pollution will be punished U/s 190(2) of MV Act, 1988.

A rule further postulated that vehicles may be fitted only with electric horns.