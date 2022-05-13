Hyderabad: Cops turn blind eye on sword-wielding, video goes viral

Hyderabad: With videos of a group of people dancing holding a dozen swords in hands during a wedding procession in Kulsumpura going viral on social media platforms, the people are now confused as to why there is delay in police launching investigations.

As per law the police book suo motu cases and whenever such videos come to their notice through social media platforms – facebook, instagram or Whatsapp and initiate action. However, in the Kulsumpura case the police did not book any case.

When Siasat.com contacted T Ashok Kumar, Inspector of Kulsumpura police station initially said the weapons were dummy (plastic one). “Those weapons are dummy, the ones that grooms hold in their hands during baraat. No case is booked,” he said.

However after senior police officials saw the videos an enquiry was launched by local special branch, intelligence department and the Commissioner’s Task Force teams to verify the source of the weapons and if they are copper or steel made or the plastic variety as being claimed. The police also went ahead and sought legal opinion from the legal experts about booking a case.

More surprising is the fact that the baraat, as seen in the video, was taken out after 10 p.m, yet neither any petty case was booked. The roads in the background are deserted and one can understand it was past midnight the baraat was on the road with people performing with swords on the thoroughfare which is under closed circuit cameras surveillance well connected to the police station and higher offices.

According to the sources, the practice of sword dance or sword skills is quite prevalent in Kulsumpura, Mangalhat, Shahinyathgunj, Begum Bazaar and Tappachabutra police stations in West Zone of Hyderabad city. It is because of the different North Indian communities staying there and as a practice holding swords is tradition especially for the bridegroom on wedding day. However, the practice of men and women performing sword skills during baraat is now rampant with families competing to outdo the other baraat’s taken out in the locality.

In fact, several persons are purchasing the swords online supplying to those desirous of keeping it. A member of the community residing in the Mangalhat revealed some people have plastic in case of any video surfacing on social media they show it in the police stations and the matter ends there.

In contrast, the police in the south zone of the city some months ago booked several people including a bridegroom from Tallabkatta under Bhavaninagar police station for dancing with swords near their house. Although it was later found the swords were imitation pieces. Many similar cases were registered by the police.