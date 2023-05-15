Hyderabad: Couple found hanging in KPHB

The incident came to notice when local residents complained about a foul smell emanating from their house and informed the police.

Hyderabad: A couple was found dead on Monday under suspicious circumstances at their house in the KPHB colony.

The deceased were identified as Akela Shyam, 24, and Jyothi, 22. Their lifeless body was found hanging inside their room which was locked.

The incident came to notice when local residents complained about a foul smell emanating from their house and informed the police. Following this, the police arrived at the spot and had to break the locked door to get inside, where they found the bodies hanging.

The police suspect that the deceased might have died by suicide, however, the final verdict is yet to come as an investigation is currently underway.

