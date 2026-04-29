Hyderabad couple gives birth to twins at Gandhi Hospital with free IVF treatment

Hyderabad: In a major achievement after establishing an In Vitro Fertilisation (IVF) Centre at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, a couple gave birth to twins – a boy and a girl – who are in a healthy condition along with their mother.

The delivery was performed on Wednesday, April 29, after 13 failed attempts by the couple who had tried private hospitals with the hope of having progeny for the past 10 years.

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The couple was not well-off. Gaddam Triveni and Masthan Rao, residents of Boiguda in Hyderabad, had left no stone unturned to have a baby. They tried several private hospitals but failed in the past.

The IVF treatment, which usually costs anywhere between Rs 10 lakh to Rs 12 lakh, was offered for free to the couple.

The doctors and other medical staff at the Gandhi Hospital identified the problem and treated Triveni from pregnancy till delivery at the hospital, with continuous monitoring, which resulted in the IVF success.

Health Minister Damodar Raja Narasimha appreciated Gandhi Hospital Superintendent Dr Vani, IVF Center Head Dr T Shobha, Dr Fathima, Dr Shiva Krishna and Nursing Officer Lavanya, among other staff, who made the twin deliveries possible.

He also encouraged the citizens to go for IVF treatment and deliveries at the Gandhi Hospital and Government Maternity Hospital at Petlaburj, where the IVF services were being rendered free of cost.