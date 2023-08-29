Hyderabad: Couple harassed in Jubilee Hills, 3 arrested

A video of the incident went viral on social media platforms with people terming it as an act of ‘moral policing’. The incident occurred at Cable Bridge Jubilee Hills Road No 45.

Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Updated: 29th August 2023 6:58 pm IST
Screengrab of the video in which a couple was being harassed in Jubilee Hills.

Hyderabad: The Jubilee Hills police arrested three juvenile boys for allegedly stopping a couple who were going on a bike and threatening them.

In a video that has gone viral on social media platforms, three youths were seen stopping a man going along with a burkha-clad woman. They also posed questions regarding the religion of the pillion rider.

In the video, the accused were also seen abusing and threatening the bike driver using unparliamentary language.

MS Education Academy

The video went viral on social media platforms with people terming it as an act of ‘moral policing’. The incident occurred at Cable Bridge Jubilee Hills Road No 45.

The Jubilee Hills police after verifying the video booked a case against the three juveniles under Sections 341 (wrongful restraint), 153A (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony), 290 (public nuisance),505(2) (Statements creating or promoting enmity, hatred or ill-will between classes),506 r/w 34 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and arrested them.

The trio are residents of Santoshnagar in the old city of Hyderabad, the police said.

Tags
Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Updated: 29th August 2023 6:58 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Mir Alamgir

Mir Alamgir

Back to top button