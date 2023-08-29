Hyderabad: Couple harassed in Jubilee Hills, 3 arrested

Hyderabad: The Jubilee Hills police arrested three juvenile boys for allegedly stopping a couple who were going on a bike and threatening them.

In a video that has gone viral on social media platforms, three youths were seen stopping a man going along with a burkha-clad woman. They also posed questions regarding the religion of the pillion rider.

In the video, the accused were also seen abusing and threatening the bike driver using unparliamentary language.

The video went viral on social media platforms with people terming it as an act of ‘moral policing’. The incident occurred at Cable Bridge Jubilee Hills Road No 45.

The Jubilee Hills police after verifying the video booked a case against the three juveniles under Sections 341 (wrongful restraint), 153A (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony), 290 (public nuisance),505(2) (Statements creating or promoting enmity, hatred or ill-will between classes),506 r/w 34 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and arrested them.

The trio are residents of Santoshnagar in the old city of Hyderabad, the police said.