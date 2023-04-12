Hyderabad: Court issues notice to TSPSC paper leak case suspects

Hyderabad: The Nampally court hearing the petition filed by the Enforcement Directorate seeking its permission to interrogate two suspects of the TSPSC paper leak case issued notices to the lawyers of Praveen Kumar and Rajasekhar Reddy on Wednesday.

The Enforcement Directorate had registered a case following complaints of large-scale transfer of money through the Hawala route. The ED, after receiving the complaint, booked a case and started an investigation.

It filed a petition in the Nampally court seeking permission to interrogate two main suspects Praveen and A Rajasekhar.

On Wednesday, after hearing arguments the court issued notices to the lawyers of Praveen and Rajasekhar. The matter is posted for Thursday.

The SIT of Hyderabad police had arrested 17 persons in the TSPSC exam paper leak case. The SIT found the 17 persons and one more who is absconding had gained illegal access to 15 papers of different recruitment exams conducted by the Telangana State Public Service Commission.

The SIT recorded statements of Anita Ramachandran – TSPSC secretary, B Damodar Reddy- Chairman and Linga Reddy – member of TSPSC.