Hyderabad: Court jails man for 20 yrs in 2019 Saroornagar minor rape case

Hyderabad: In the rape and cheating case of a minor girl reported in Saroornagar in 2019, a local court in LB Nagar convicted a man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 30,000 on the convict, 26-year-old P Nagaraju, and awarded Rs 10 lakh to the victim as compensation.

According to the case filed, Nagaraju, an auto-rickshaw driver from Karmanghat cheated the 16-year-old minor girl in the name of love and raped her.

Based on the complaint from the girl’s father, the Sarooornagar cops booked a case and followed it up by arresting Nagaraju.

The case was registered under IPC Section 366 (Kidnapping, abducting or inducing woman to compel her mar­riage), 376 (1) (rape), 417 (cheating), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code, and Sec 3 R/w 4 of POCSO Act 2012.