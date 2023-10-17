Hyderabad: Court sends man to 6-day jail for carrying knife

Hyderabad: A man who was moving in the city carrying a knife was jailed for six days by a court on Tuesday. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 300 on him.

Police had booked Shaik Mohammed, 22, a resident of Bhavaninagar under Section 70B, 61A, 61(B) of Hyderabad City Police Act and 290 of IPC.

M Ravinder, SHO Bhavaninagar police station said, on Sunday while while a team was patrolling near Tallabkatta, a constable found one person moving suspiciously with his face covered. He was carrying a knife with an intention to carry out a crime.

“Upon seeing the police constable, the accused tried to escape. The constable managed to nab the accused and found a knife in his possession. He could not satisfactory explain moving around in the area. Hence, he was booked,” said Ravinder.

Shaik Mohammed was produced before a court on Tuesday.