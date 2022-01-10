Hyderabad: COVID-19 vaccines for people over 60 years launched

Hyderabad: Telangana health minister T. Harish Rao on Monday launched the COVID-19 vaccine for people above the age of 60 years. The minister addressed a gathering at the Government Unani Hospital at Charminar.

Precautionary booster shots of the vaccine for the COVID-19 vaccine has been launched for health workers and people aged 60 years and above. Those who suffer from comorbidities, FLW, and HCW will be the target audience.

Dr G Srinivas Rao, Director of Public Health, Telangana government, who was also present at the launch, said, “This program is being conducted as part of the Central government’s initiative to administrate the precautionary vaccine to frontline workers and people over 60 years with Comorbidities.” Public health nurse B Padma was the first to receive the vaccine.

Addressing the gathering at the hospital, Harish Rao said, “Today we are beginning the booster shot drive for people love 60 years. There are only two ways to protect ourselves from COVID-19: Tzake the vaccine and wear mask.” He added that the state has achieved a “102% success” with regards to the first dose, and alsop stated that 78% of the second dose has been administered as well.

“Telangana is one of the first states to achieve 100% vaccination in the country. e are now working on the booster shot and hopefully will reach 100% success in the same. I request everyone to take the vaccine and follow the protocols, our aim is to reach 100% vaccination in the state,” mentioned Hairsh Rao.

All India Majlis-e-Ittihadul Muslimeen Floor leader and MLA Akabaruddin Owaisi, along with other party MLAs Ahmed Balala, and Mumtaz Ahmed Khan were also present at the launch. Charminar MLA Khan and Balala were also administered the booster shots. Telangana health secretary SAM Rizvi was also present.

Addressing the gathering, Akbar Owaisi said, ” I welcome the minister of health and finance Harish Rao on behalf of the people of Old City, my fellow party members, and Unani college.” He further urged people to follow protocols and take the vaccine, in order to combat COVID, “Don’t focus on any rumours regarding the side effects of the vaccine.”

Owaisi mentioned that “Mr. Harish Roa is an active minister, he is working hard to strengthen the health sector in Telangana.”