Hyderabad CP lauds 3 men for saving girl flung into Hussain Sagar

Hyderabad: Hyderabad City Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar on Wednesday, October 14, felicitated three citizens for saving a six-year-old girl who had allegedly been thrown into the Hussain Sagar by her mother.

According to local reports, the six-year-old had intestinal issues, and the mother was struggling to pay for the medical expenses after her husband left her.

On October 8, she allegedly threw the girl into the lake and fled. The girl held on to a bamboo and was later rescued.

Hyderabad City Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar on Wednesday, October 14, felicitated three citizens for saving a six-year-old girl who had allegedly been thrown into the Hussain Sagar by her mother.



According to local reports, the six-year-old was struggling from intestinal… pic.twitter.com/Ng3qrjOQGv — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) October 14, 2026

Sajjanar commended the bravery of the three men, saying that in a time when people often remain busy recording videos instead of helping those in distress, the three citizens stand as “shining examples of true humanity and serve as an inspiration to society”.

The three have been identified as auto driver Fakhruddin, private-sector employee Balakrishna, and businessman Mohammed Afsar.

“No matter how much mental anguish a child’s illness or financial difficulties may cause parents, taking the life of one’s own child can never be a solution…Instead of giving up in despair, seek help from society. There will always be people willing to step forward and offer support.” Sajjanar stated in his post.