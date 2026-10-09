Hyderabad CP warns against birthday parties at Tank Bund

Hyderabad: City Commissioner of Police VC Sajjanar on Friday, October 9, urged the public to avoid birthday celebrations at Tank Bund.

He stated that birthday celebrations at Tank Bund and other public places are causing irreparable loss to families due to impulsiveness and negligence. Sajjanar cited the recent accident in which a six-year-old girl and her uncle died while celebrating her birthday at the Tank Bund.

He stated that the police reached the scene immediately after receiving the information and attempted to save the injured by rushing them to the hospital, but to no avail.

The Commissioner said that the police inspected the accident site on Tank Bund along with senior police officers to take strong preventive measures to prevent such incidents from recurring.

Also Read Birthday celebration at Hyderabad’s Tank Bund turns tragic

He explained that a comprehensive review was conducted with various government departments on the prevention of accidents at the location.

Hyderabad Commissioner of Police VC Sajjanar on Friday, October 9, urged the public to avoid birthday celebrations at Tank Bund.



He stated that birthday celebrations at Tank Bund and other public places are causing irreparable loss to families due to impulsiveness and… pic.twitter.com/MFbm6qUGPr — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) October 9, 2026

Sajjanar stressed that a birthday is a personal celebration related to the family and should be celebrated only at home or in any safe place.

He reminded that holding such celebrations on Tank Bund is completely prohibited as per the rules and that GHMC has issued clear orders in the past. He said that even though the police are constantly sending back those who come there, such accidents happen as people return at midnight to celebrate.