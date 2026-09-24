Hyderabad CP warns over Ganesh songs; BRS calls it ‘Hitler rule’

Hyderabad: With Ganesh immersions in full swing, the Hyderabad City Police Commissioner, VC Sajjanar, has warned that strict action will be taken against those playing vulgar and provocative songs.

He was speaking at a press conference on Wednesday, September 23, to announce the security arrangements for Ganesh immersions. Responding to a reporter asking how the police would control political songs played during processions, Sajjanar said their social media teams are constantly monitoring such reels and that strict action will be taken against those responsible after the festivities end.

“This is a festival that should be celebrated with devotion and reverence. If it is misused in any other way, we will definitely take action. Whether it is vulgar or obscene songs… our social media team has worked on this. We will definitely take action after the event, because we do not want to disturb or disrupt the festive atmosphere right now,” the CP stated.

His reply comes as videos circulate online showing police officers allegedly stopping processions for playing songs associated with Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) supremo and former chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao.

The police had earlier warned against the use of DJ systems, sound mixers, high-decibel audio equipment, and firecrackers, citing Supreme Court guidelines. Violations would result in the immediate seizure of equipment and severe legal action against the organisers, police had said.

BRS calls warning ‘Hitler rule’

BRS leaders took a strong exception to the CP’s warning, with party spokesperson Manne Krishank calling it a ‘Hitler rule’.

HITLER Rule in Telangana :



Police Commissioner announces that they will take action on the Youth who have played KCR Songs during Ganesha Immersion …. pic.twitter.com/BYlEotVytq — Dr.Krishank (@Krishank_BRS) September 23, 2026

BRS general secretary RS Praveen Kumar said that the police cannot stop the emotion of the masses and asked if anyone had stopped people from playing Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s songs.

“This is crazy! No force (including law enforcement) on the Earth can stand before the emotional contagion of masses….Who stopped people playing @revanth_anumula songs (if there are any and if anyone is still left loving him).” Kumar stated in a post on X.