Hyderabad: CPI leader shot dead at park in Malakpet

Hyderabad: A man was shot dead by unidentified assailants at a park in Malakpet on Tuesday morning. The victim who is identified as CPI leader Chandu Rathod was out for a walk when attackers opened fire at close range.

Three to four unidentified assailants shot him dead after arriving in a white Swift car. The attackers first threw chilli powder on the victim. As he tried to flee, they opened fire, killing him on the spot.

The victim’s wife claimed her husband had a long-standing feud with a man named Rajesh, who is also associated with the CPI (ML) and hails from Devaruppala.

The brazen daylight shooting has caused widespread panic in the area. Police launched an investigation.

Authorities are probing possible motives behind the murder.

The article has been updated with the latest information