Hyderabad: Crime scene recreated in rape-accused inspector’s case

Hyderabad: The Vanasthalipuram on Thursday police recreated the crime scene as part of its investigation in the rape and kidnap case involving now suspended Inspector of Hyderabad police Nageshwar Rao.

A police team along with the victim and her husband started from the house of the victim at Hasthinapuram in Vanasthalipuram, and took the route through which the victims, a couple, were taken by inspector Nageshwar at gunpoint to Ibrahimpatnam.

The couple escaped from Ibrahimpatnam after the car carrying them met with an accident. While escaping, the couple had taken away two mobile phones belonging to the inspector found in the car and had thrown it away in Ibrahimpatnam Lake. A case of accident is registered at Ibrahimpatnam police station.

Inspector Nageshwar Rao was arrested by the Vanasthalipuram police last week for trespassing into the house of a woman at Hasthinapuram and for raping her at gun point. After the husband of the victim came to the house, Nageshwar Rao had threatened the couple with his pistol and kidnapped them. He took them to Ibrahimpatnam and threatened them to leave the city else he will book a prostitution case on them.

The Inspector was arrested last week by the Hyderabad police for allegedly trespassing into the house of the woman at Hasthinapuram when her husband was away. Nageshwar was tracking the ‘live location’ of the husband of the victim through his mobile phone.

The Inspector is now in Cherlapally Central Prison – 14 kilometres from Secunderabad railway station – and reportedly lodged in a high-security prison. A day earlier on Wednesday, after the arrest of the Marredpally inspector, Nageshwar Rao, Hyderabad police commissioner CV Anand transferred 69 inspectors.

According to the police, several rounds of discussions were held with senior officials and it decided to transfer all Station House Officers (SHOs) of law and order (L&O) and traffic. A majority of the officers working in others wings in Special Branch (SB), Central Crime Station and control rooms and as Superintendents in police stations who have completed three years of tenure in their present posts were also transferred..