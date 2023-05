Hyderabad: The special team of Telangana CID arrested a 69-year-old wanted criminal absconding since 1987.

Police arrested Mariyamma alias Leelamma Joseph from the Pathanamthitta district in Kerala on Monday, said a press release.

On a tip-off, a police team from Hyderabad visited Pathanamthitta and arrested her. Director General of Police Anjani Kumar appreciated the efforts of the team.