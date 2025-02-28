Hyderabad: CS reviews Vice President of India’s visit arrangements

Hyderabad: Telangana chief secretary Santhi Kumari on Friday, February 28, held a meeting with senior officials and reviewed arrangements being made for the Vice President of India Jagdeep Dhankar to the state on March 2.

The Telangana chief secretary directed officials to work in close coordination between all the departments as to ensure that there is no communication gap, said a press release. Santhi Kumari stated that during his short visit, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar will visit the Indian Institute of Technology-Hyderabad (IIT Hyderabad), where he will interact with the faculty, staff and students.

The Vice President of India will also attend a private programme in Hyderabad and leave for New Delhi on the same day. The Telangana police department has been told to make adequate security arrangements, law and order and bandobust arrangements for the same.

Similarly, the Roads and Buildings Department has also been advised to coordinate with the police department and make necessary arrangements. The state Health and Energy departments have also been told to make available the services of qualified doctors and to ensure uninterrupted power supply at all the places the Vice President of India will visit.