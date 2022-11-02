Hyderabad: CS Somesh, 40 govt officials attend T-Hub workshop

Hyderabad: Chief secretary Somesh Kumar alongside 40 senior government officials visited T-Hub to participate in an innovation workshop for a first-hand experience on various innovations at the centre.

Kumar observed that innovations would not only increase efficiency, accountability and transparency, but they will also help in improving the functioning of government departments.

He underlined the need to adopt various innovations to improve the service delivery system in the respective departments in accordance with the changing technologies which the various government departments could utilise.

He also called for the spirit of entrepreneurship to be inculcated among school children so that they can easily imbibe new technologies.

Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan said that T Hub has delivered more than a hundred innovation programmes, so far, creating an impact for start-ups and other innovation ecosystem stakeholders.

The innovation hub has also provided over 2000 national and international start-ups with access to better technology, talent, mentors, customers, corporate, investors and government agencies.

T Hub was established seven years ago and today has about 260 start-ups in the field of agriculture, food processing, health and other sectors which are operational with a business of 1.9 trillion dollars.