Hyderabad: Military area check dam flooding Nadeem Colony to be removed

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar on Wednesday directed officials to replace the check dam in the military area with a pipeline to avoid flooding it causes in Nadeem colony in Tolichowki.

The orders were passed while discussing issues related to the Balkapur Nala passing through the military area in a meeting with senior municipal officials at the BRKR Bhavan.

He also directed for a joint survey of the Balkapur Nala to Rethi Bowli connecting to Musi to be conducted to alongside GHMC and military officials.

Also Read Why Hyderabad hasn’t learnt its lesson from the 1908 Musi river floods

Kumar asked officials to explore the possibility of diversion of stormwater drain from the military area towards Tolichowki.

A major reason for houses in Hyderabad getting flooded is due to people constructing homes in full tank levels of lakes and also in the riverbed of the Musi. While Moosa Nagar is one example, there are several smaller structures in and around the Musi river. Apart from that, other areas like Nadeem Colony, for example, have been built in the FTL of the historic Shah Hatim Talab in the Golconda fort area.