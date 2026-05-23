Hyderabad: Customer attacks tiffin centre staff after not getting extra chutney

The incident occurred at the Bhavani Tiffin Centre in Medchal.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 23rd May 2026 2:23 pm IST
Customer attacks tiffin center staff in Hyderabad
Customer attacks tiffin center staff in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A customer allegedly attacked staff members at a tiffin centre after being denied extra chutney in Hyderabad’s Medchal on Saturday, May 23.

According to reports, the incident took place at Bhavani Tiffin Centre in Suchitra under the Medchal Police Station limits. An argument reportedly broke out after the customer asked for additional chutney and the staff refused.

The situation escalated when the customer allegedly picked up an onion-cutting knife from the counter and attacked staff members and other customers indiscriminately.

Subhan Bakery

A closed circuit television (CCTV) video shared on social media showed the man attacking the staff with the knife before he was overpowered by other customers at the eatery.

He was later handed over to the police for further action.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 23rd May 2026 2:23 pm IST

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