Hyderabad: Customer attacks tiffin centre staff after not getting extra chutney

Hyderabad: A customer allegedly attacked staff members at a tiffin centre after being denied extra chutney in Hyderabad’s Medchal on Saturday, May 23.

According to reports, the incident took place at Bhavani Tiffin Centre in Suchitra under the Medchal Police Station limits. An argument reportedly broke out after the customer asked for additional chutney and the staff refused.

The situation escalated when the customer allegedly picked up an onion-cutting knife from the counter and attacked staff members and other customers indiscriminately.

In a disturbing incident, a customer attacked the staff of a tiffin center over allegedly being denied chutney in Hyderabad's Kompally on Saturday, May 23.



According to reports, the incident occurred at the Bhavani Tiffin Center, Suchitra, Medchal. When the customer asked for… pic.twitter.com/5JAUiV0t38 — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) May 23, 2026

A closed circuit television (CCTV) video shared on social media showed the man attacking the staff with the knife before he was overpowered by other customers at the eatery.

He was later handed over to the police for further action.