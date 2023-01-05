Hyderabad: Customs seize gold worth Rs 28 lakhs from passenger

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 5th January 2023 4:45 pm IST
Representative Image

Hyderabad: Customs officials seized 480 grams of gold worth Rs. 27.78 lakhs from a passenger at the RGI airport Shamshabad on Wednesday.

Also Read
Gold rates jump in Hyderabad, near all-time high

On a tip-off, the officials checked a passenger who was moving in a suspicious manner and found he had concealed gold bars weighing 480.49 grams in total. The passenger had arrived from Dubai on flight EK 528. A case has been registered and investigations are on.

Last month in a similar case the customs department seized 957 grams of gold worth Rs 46,53,508 from a male passenger who travelled from Dubai to India.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime in Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button