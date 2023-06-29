Hyderabad: Cutlers make good cash sharpening knives for Bakri Eid

Hyderabad: Bakri Eid is the time of the year when many small-time traders earn handsome money.

Among them are ‘cutlers’ who make and sharpen knives. All over the city cutlers from far off places are camping and selling and sharpening knives. Carrying portable grinders to sharpen the knives and cutlery items, these persons offer the service for a price.

Bakrid is the season when they earn a good amount of money by sharpening knives and selling new knives. “People sacrifice cattle and sheep on Bakrid and to cut the meat good knives are needed. Some people buy new knives for the job while others bring old knives and get it sharpened,” said Kishore of Uppal, who is camping at Kanchanbagh road.

He travels from Uppal via the inner ring road to the old city on his bicycle along with about half a dozen people from his neighbourhood. Gulshan, another cutler said for regular knives they charge Rs. 40 for sharpening and during Bakrid the business is usually high and they earn up to Rs. 2,000 a day. “In normal days we earn Rs. 400 to Rs. 500 only,” he told Siasat.com.

A new steel made knife is priced at Rs. 150 each. “Lot of effort goes into making the knives. The process is undertaken near our houses by experienced persons in our families. We bring it and sell it in the market,” said Ganesh, who is from Karnataka and stays at Uppal.

The cutlers stand on the main thoroughfares in the city to seek the attention of the public. Some move into the localities and do their job.