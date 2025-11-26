Hyderabad cybecrime police arrests 21 accused in one week

Hyderabad: The cybercrime police cracked 10 cases and arrested 21 accused from across the country between November 19 and November 25. They also successfully processed 163 refund orders of 49 cases, amounting to Rs 89.77 lakh.

Out of the 21 arrests, 13 were linked to trading fraud, and 7 were linked to digital arrest fraud, stated a release.

In one of the cases cracked this week, four people from Kerala were arrested for impersonating government officials and duping the victim of Rs 70 lakh.

Public advisory

Cybercrime police has warned that no government agency conducts investigations through WhatsApp calls or video calls.

If contacted by such fraudsters, one must not share bank details, deposits, or personal information over the phone or social media.

Police have also advised against transferring money to any account for ‘verification’, ‘safekeeping’ or ‘KYC checks’.

If threatened with arrest, case registration, or account freezing, one must stay calm and contact the nearest cybercrime police station or 1930 helpline immediately.