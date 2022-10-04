Hyderabad: Cyber crime police arrest one for duping via dating app

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 4th October 2022 8:11 pm IST
Hyderabad: One person was arrested by the Hyderabad cyber crime police on the charges of fraud in Delhi on Tuesday.

According to a police release, the accused – Arun – started a dating app named Gigolo Playboy Services along with others Mohit, Deepak, Manjeet, and Neetu Solanki. The dating app would allow clients to talk to girls.

Arun and his friends set up call centers in Delhi where he recruited girls to talk to the clients. The girls would talk sweetly and lure the clients to transfer money.

The complainant was one of their clients. Since 2020, he transferred a total amount of Rs. 1,53,38,527 to different bank accounts given by Arun. At first, the complainant was asked to transfer Rs 22 lakhs in one account and then Rs 8 lakhs in the other.

When the complainant found out that he was duped, he lodged a complaint with the Hyderabad cyber crime police. After investigation, the police arrested Arun.

