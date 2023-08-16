Hyderabad: Cyber criminal dupes doctor of Rs 2.58 lakh

The victim was planning to buy electric wheelchairs and came in contact with the fraudster in OLX.

Hyderabad: A doctor working at a prominent hospital in Hyderabad has filed a complaint about being duped of Rs 2.58 lakh by a cyber fraudster.

As per the complaint, the victim was planning to buy electric wheelchairs and came across an advertisement on OLX, an online marketplace of used items. The doctor came in contact with a person named Jitendra Sharma, who claimed to have a store at Kukatpally and agreed to supply the chairs.

According to the police, the conman received hefty money on different instances from the doctor. Later, when the doctor tried to contact the person, his phone was switched off. Police have registered a case and an investigation is currently underway.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 16th August 2023 6:43 pm IST
