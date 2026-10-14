Hyderabad cyber frauds cost three victims Rs 5.35 crore in one day

Hyderabad: In a single day, three people lost a combined Rs 5.35 crore to different cyber frauds reported in Hyderabad on Monday, October 12.

Following the frauds, Hyderabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar warned citizens against suspicious online messages, fake investment offers and threats from fraudsters posing as government officials.

Company accountant loses Rs. 2.70 crore

In another case of cyber fraud in Hyderabad, a company accountant lost Rs 2.70 crore after opening an unknown ZIP file.

The accountant transferred funds without confirming the instructions directly with the company’s CEO. The fraudulent transfers continued for around eight days.

Fraudsters dupe 72-year-old woman

In another case, a 72-year-old woman allegedly lost Rs 2.12 crore after fraudsters posing as officials of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) accused her of involvement in a money laundering case.

The fraudsters kept her under ‘digital arrest’ for 20 days. During this period, they also made her sell her gold.

Fake trading app scam popular cyber frauds in Hyderabad

Recently, the fake trading app scam has become popular in the city as people are increasingly investing in digital assets.

In one such case, a doctor who had worked abroad lost Rs 52.51 lakh after he trusted the investment promises made on Instagram.

Also Read Cyber fraudsters cheat Hyderabad residents of Rs 17.34 crore

The advertisements offered daily returns of 5-20 per cent.

Golden hour

People who lose money in an online scam should immediately call the national cybercrime helpline at 1930 or submit a complaint through the official website, cybercrime.gov.in.

Sajjanar stressed the importance of reporting fraud within the initial period after the transaction, which is often referred to as the “golden hour.”