Cyber fraudsters cheat Hyderabad residents of Rs 17.34 crore

Hyderabad: Cyber fraudsters cheated residents within Hyderabad Police Commissionerate limits of Rs 17.34 crore in September 2026.

During the month, police registered 464 cases. In 23 cybercrime cases, police arrested 35 people from nine States and returned Rs 88.48 lakh to victims.

Fake social media advertisements targeting Hyderabad residents

Moreover, during September, the Cyber Crime unit identified 140 Facebook and Instagram profiles associated with 30 paid advertisements promoting objectionable videos.

The advertisements included claims related to the sale of old and rare coins, tractor-design Rs 5 currency notes and notes with the serial number 786. They also promoted betting predictions and guaranteed winnings.

Following detection, police reported the identified profiles and advertisements to the respective social media platforms. Based on the complaints, these advertisements and profiles were removed.

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Over 1,400 profiles removed in cyber patrols

Under cyber patrol operations, 1,457 social media profiles and 2,603 paid advertisements were identified by the unit. Later, they were removed.

These profiles and advertisements were allegedly used to promote online gaming, illegal betting and fraudulent investment websites. These platforms were meant to target victims and scam them.

Taking further action against the promoters of these activities, police have registered nine FIRs.