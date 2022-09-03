Hyderabad: Cyberabad sub-inspector jailed for years over bribe

Hyderabad: The First Additional Special Judge for SPE & ACB cases here convicted a sub inspector of police from the Cyberabad police to two years of rigorous imprisonment and to also pay a fine of Rs. 5,000.

K Rajendra, while working as a sub inspector, was trapped by the Anti Corruption Bureau team while demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs. 10,000 from the complainant named Irshad Qureshi for releasing the motor vehicle detained by him.

Irshad Qureshi approached the Anti Corruption Bureau and a trap was laid, said a press release. The sub-inspector was arrested in 2013 after being caught red-handed while taking the bribe.