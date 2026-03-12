Hyderabad Cybercrime Police nabs 117 accused during ‘Operation Octopus’

Hyderabad: The Cybercrime Police registered 78 first information reports (FIRs), solved 74 cases and arrested 117 people from 16 states throughout February this year, as part of a special drive called “Operation Octopus.”

The cases consisted of 63 trading and investment fraud cases, six digital arrest cases, four one-time password (OTP) fraud cases and one social media fraud. Additionally, Rs 34,76,884 was refunded to the victims.

According to the police, the accused were found involved in 1,081 cases across India, and their bank accounts recorded transactions worth approximately Rs 139 crore.

During the month, Zonal Cyber Cells received 2,963 complaints through the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal, out of which 461 FIRs were registered.

Additionally, 11 accused involved in nine cases were arrested across India and Rs 24,10,741 was refunded to victims. Cyber Patrol also identified 124 fake profiles on Facebook and Instagram running 539 advertisements promoting illegal online gaming and betting apps, which were reported and taken down.

The public has been asked to remain vigilant against fake social media and matrimonial profiles, fraudulent investment groups, malicious APK files, phishing links and “digital arrest” impersonation scams.

In case one falls victim to cybercrime, they should reach out through the 1930 helpline or through the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal.