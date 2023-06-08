Hyderabad: Cybercriminals post obscene videos on Asif Nagar PS’s FB page

A probe into the matter has been initiated to track the identity and motives of the cybercriminals behind the attack.

Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 8th June 2023 6:51 pm IST
Hacker (Representative image)

Hyderabad: The Facebook page of the Asif Nagar Police Station fell victim to hackers, who uploaded explicit videos onto their official page on Wednesday.

The breach was discovered by local persons who went to the page to check out for the latest updates, but in turn were shocked to find inappropriate videos on the page, managed by the local IT team.

Following the news going viral, a complaint was lodged with the Cyber Crime Station (CCS) immediately.

However, the videos remained on the page despite efforts by the officials to pull them down.

Investigation into the matter has been initiated to track the identity and motives of the cybercriminals behind the attack.

The incident has sparked discussions on the increasing audacity of hackers who earlier used to target individuals, have now reached respected organizations on social media platforms.

