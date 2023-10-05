Hyderabad: ‘Daan Utsav’ event at Bansilalpet Stepwell on Oct 7

Hyderabad: An special event is being organised at the Bansilalpet Stepwell to celebrate Daan Utsav 2023, the ‘Festival of Giving’ on Saturday, October 7.

Social Venture Partners (SVP) India and Telangana Social Impact Group (T-SIG), the official CSR cell of state government, will be holding the event. During Daan Utsav, people donate their time, resources or money to social causes of their choice as an act of kindness.

Telangana IT principal secretary, Jayesh Ranjan, along with Ram Kaundinya, Ajit Rangnekar and other senior members from SVP India will attend the event.

Director of T-SIG, Archana Suresh said, “Daan Utsav is an opportunity for us to act and create meaningful change through tangible acts of kindness and support.”

The event will showcase eight local non-profits, including Goonj, Rohini Foundation, Access Livelihoods, Digital Equity, Deven’s Hope, Vridhi Foundation, Aikarthya and Earth Tunes Design, to collect donations.

The event which is open to all will give opportunity for people to donate clothes, books or e-waste, contributing to sustainable development, animal welfare, children’s health and digital inclusion.