Hyderabad: Daily traffic jams plague Shah Ali Banda to Chandrayangutta road

Hyderabad: The road from Shah Ali Banda to Chandrayangutta has become a recurring nightmare for commuters, with traffic jams occurring at multiple locations, forcing travelers to spend over an hour on this route during evening hours.

The problem persists at more than three places along this stretch, highlighting the urgent need for effective solutions. A frustrated commuter Jabbar Ahmed said that, “traveling from Shah Ali Banda to Syed Ali Chabutra presents challenges, with traffic congestion near Shah Ghaus Hotel, followed by further difficulties navigating the narrow Aliabad Sarai road. Traffic jams have become all too familiar in this area.”

Thankfully, there are no disruptions from Aliabad Jhanda to Shamsheergunj. However, the Engine Bowli intersection after Shamsheergunj has transformed into a frustrating bottleneck, where vehicles from Vatepalli, Falaknuma, and Shamsheergunj converge, causing significant traffic issues. The situation exacerbates due to bus movements towards Falaknuma Bus Depot, resulting in hours of chaotic traffic.

While the stretch from Engine Bowli to Uppuguda before the Falaknuma Bridge remains relatively smooth, citizens encounter numerous challenges from Uppuguda to Falaknuma Bridge and Chandrayangutta X Road due to persistent traffic problems.

The government has made several promises regarding road improvements and traffic management in the city. However, a closer examination of the traffic issues along the Shah Ali Banda to Chandrayangutta road reveals a lack of interest from the GHMC, traffic police, and other relevant departments in addressing the concerns of residents in these areas. According to Ahmed Ali a commuter, “the responsibility of solving these problems falls solely on the shoulders of the affected citizens.”

On the Uppuguda to Falaknuma Bridge stretch, daily traffic jams occur for several hours due to the presence of buses from the Fatima Nagar depot and the limited capacity of the narrow bridge. According to a bus conductor, “regrettably, instead of proactively addressing these issues and improving traffic flow on this crucial road in the old city, it appears that the situation is deemed acceptable for those traversing this route.”

However, considering the hardships faced by citizens during these traffic snarls, it is evident that the normalization of traffic flow is crucial to avoid potential conflicts and further exacerbation of traffic congestion. Immediate attention and effective measures are required to resolve the persistent traffic problems on this busy road.