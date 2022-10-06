Hyderabad: Dalit conclave to be held soon under BRS’ banner

Hyderabad: A Dalit conclave will be held in the city under the banner of the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi or BRS (earlier known as Telangana Rashtra Samithi). The conclave will welcome Dalit leaders from across the country.

Tamil Nadu Member of Parliament and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) chief Thirumavalavan along with farmer association leaders of other states met Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao on the occasion.

The conclave seems to be a part of BRS’ national outreach as KCR hopes to make his presence in national politics.

After months of portraying himself as a national player and touring states to meet anti-BJP leaders, KCR launched BRS on Wednesday. The party was launched after a unanimous resolution was passed by the party’s general body.

JD (S) leader and former Karnataka chief minister H D Kumaraswamy arrived in Hyderabad on Tuesday night with 20 of his party’s MLAs, as well as two MPs from Tamil Nadu’s Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), including Dalit leader Thirumavalavan.