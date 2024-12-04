Hyderabad: Dana Kishore takes full additional charge as secretary to Governor

Dana Kishore was recently appointed as the nodal officer to work on projects related to the Osmania General Hospital near Goshamahal.

4th December 2024
Hyderabad: Principal Secretary to Government, Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) department M Dana Kishore has been given full additional charge (FAC) for the post of principal secretary to the Governor.

With Kishore taking charge, B Venkatesham, who was serving the post earlier, has been relieved, said a statement from chief secretary A Santhi Kumari.

Dana Kishore appointed as nodal officer for OGH

On December 2, Dana Kishore, an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer from the 1996 batch, was appointed as the nodal officer tasked with coordinating efforts across various departments for projects related to the Osmania General Hospital near Goshamahal.

The appointment is given the construction of the proposed new building for the Osmania General Hospital at the Police Academy, located at Goshmahal.

The decision came after a meeting held on Sunday, December 1, by the Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy and top government officials regarding the construction of the new Osmania building.

