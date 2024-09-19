Hyderabad: Data shows infant deaths at Gandhi Hospital; Congress, BRS trade blame

Hyderabad: Data regarding parental and infant deaths at Gandhi Hospital surfaced online, where reports claim that there were 241 infant deaths so far in the current financial year (2024-25), down from 430 the previous year (2023-24). In August alone, 48 paediatric deaths were recorded. The hospital has also seen 68 maternal deaths this year, compared to 108 last year.

However, conflicting figures have emerged from the Health Department’s official data released on X, which reports 52 infant deaths so far this year, compared to 84 in the previous year. The government’s data also reports only 9 infant deaths has been recorded in August.

గాంధీ హాస్పిటల్లో ఒక్క నెలలోనే 48 మంది పసిపిల్లల్ని, 14 మంది తల్లులను పొట్టనపెట్టుకున్న వైద్యుల నిర్లక్ష్యం



అధికారిక లెక్కల ప్రకారం ఒక్క ఆగస్టు నెలలో ఒక్క గాంధీ ఆస్పత్రిలో వైద్యుల నిర్లక్ష్యం మరియు పౌష్టిక ఆహార లోపం కారణంగా గర్భంతో ఉన్న 14 మంది… pic.twitter.com/14AVwRRbTu — Telugu Scribe (@TeluguScribe) September 17, 2024

గాంధీ హాస్పిటల్‌పై బురద జల్లి, ఇక్కడికి ట్రీట్‌మెంట్ కోసం వచ్చే నిరుపేదల మనో స్థైర్యాన్ని దెబ్బతీయడం బాధాకరం.



గత ప్రభుత్వ హయాంలో రాష్ట్రంలో కార్పొరేట్ హాస్పిటళ్లు ఏ విధంగా ఎదిగాయో ప్రజలందరికీ తెలుసు. ప్రభుత్వ దవాఖాన్లను ఎలా దెబ్బతీశారో కూడా జనాలు మర్చిపోలేదు.



గాంధీ, ఉస్మానియా… pic.twitter.com/Ow6vELIBBl — Minister for Health Department, Telangana (@MoHFW_Telangana) September 18, 2024

Telangana health minister Damodar Raja Narasimha, in an effort to reassure the public, stated that doctors are doing everything possible to save lives, but acknowledged that some deaths are unfortunately unavoidable in tertiary care hospitals. “This is a reality in such facilities everywhere,” he stated on Wednesday, September 18.

He called for health audits to investigate the root causes of these fatalities, emphasising that systemic issues in the healthcare sector must be addressed to prevent further tragedies.

Health minister slams KTR of undermining Gandhi Hospital

Responding to a tweet from BRS working president K T Rama Rao (KTR) alleging government negligence in rising maternal and infant deaths at Gandhi Hospital, health minister Damodar Raja Narasimha accused KTR of conspiring to undermine public hospitals.

“It is disheartening to see these attacks on Gandhi Hospital, as they are demoralising the poor patients who depend on it for treatment,” the health minister stated.

Additionally, the Telangana health minister said that the rise of corporate hospitals under previous regimes was not coincidental. “People remember how public healthcare was dismantled in favour of private hospitals during the former government’s tenure,” he added.

He claimed that “by spreading misinformation, KTR is discouraging patients from seeking care at Gandhi.” Furthermore, the health minister warned that if KTR continues attacking government institutions that serve the poor, the public will hold him accountable.

Meanwhile, the Raja Narasimha urged citizens to not be afraid of the BRS’ conspiracies. He advised them to be patient and seek treatment.

BRS to set up fact-finding committee in Gandhi hospital: KTR

Responding to the health minister’s statement, KTR accused the government of focusing on defaming the opposition instead of confronting the urgent healthcare crisis at hand. He announced that the BRS will form a fact-finding committee made up of healthcare experts. The committee will conduct a detailed investigation into the causes of these deaths and share its findings with both the government and the public, he added.

KTR expressed his deep disappointment over the government’s apparent preoccupation with retaliating against the BRS for bringing this issue to light. “Instead of solving the problem, they are engaging in a blame game,” he stated

He questioned whether the government had conducted any internal reviews of the deaths or taken steps to ensure that quality healthcare was provided. KTR also raised concerns about the alleged transfer of senior doctors from Gandhi Hospital, which he believes has disrupted the provision of medical services.