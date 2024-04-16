Hyderabad: DCA raids Illegally run pharmacy at Noor Khan Bazar

Hyderabad: An illegally run pharmacy was raided by officials of the Drugs Control Administration (DCA). During the raid, DCA officers found unauthorized stocking of a large quantity of medicines for sale.

The raid took place on Monday at Noor Khan Bazar near Charminar. The owner, Mir Hussain Hyder Razvi, was found to be illegally operating a medical shop named NAJM Pharmacy at the said premises without a valid drug license, said the DCA in a press release.

Thirty-six varieties of medicines, including habit-forming drugs, antibiotics, anti-ulcer drugs, cough syrups, and others, were found stocked for sale at the premises said V B Kamalasan Reddy, director general, DCA, Telangana.

Habit-forming drugs, such as Alprazolam Tablets and Codeine Syrups, were also found at the unlicensed premises. DCA officials seized stock worth Rs. 50,000 during the raid.

T. Rajamouli, Assistant Director, Hyderabad, B. Lakshmi, Drugs Inspector, Charminar, and other officers carried out the raid. DCA officers collected samples for analysis and further investigation will be conducted and appropriate action will be taken in accordance with the law against all offenders involved, said Reddy.

