Hyderabad: DCA raids quack’s clinic, seizes medicines worth Rs 8K

Hyderabad: The Drug Control Administration, Telangana, on credible information, raided the premises of a quack K Swarupa, located at Siddique Nagar, Gachibowli, Serilingampally mandal, Rangareddy district, who was practising medicine without proper qualification at a clinic ‘Swarupa First Aid Centre’.

During the raid, DCA officials detected medicines found stocked at the premises without any drug license.

A total of 17 varieties of medicines, including antibiotics, analgesics, etc. were found stocked at the premises. DCA officials seized the stock, worth a total of Rs. 8,000 during the raid.

DCA officials detected several ‘antibiotics’ at the clinic during the raid. Indiscriminate sale of antibiotics, by unqualified persons may have disastrous consequences on the public’s health, including the emergence of ‘Antimicrobial Resistance’.

The samples were lifted for analysis. Further investigation will be carried out, and action will be taken as per the law against all the offenders, said V B Kamalasan Reddy, DG Drug Control Administration.

The DCA advised wholesalers/dealers who supply medicines to such unqualified persons, who are stocking and selling drugs without a drug license, are also punishable under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, and stringent action shall be taken against such wholesalers/dealers.

The Drugs Control Administration, Telangana, issues drug licenses for the stocking and selling of medicines in accordance with the provisions of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act. Stocking drugs for sale without a drug license is punishable under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, with imprisonment for up to five years.

Surprise checks are intensified on such unqualified persons who are engaged in stocking and selling drugs without any drug license. Stringent action will be taken as per the law against violators, DCA said in a press release.