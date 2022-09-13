Hyderabad: Death toll rises to eight in e-bike showroom fire

Hyderabad: The death toll in a fire that broke out in a building in the Monda Market area of Secunderabad reached eight on Tuesday.

In the fire that broke out in an e-bike showroom on the ground floor of the building and spread to a lodge on the upper floor on Monday night, several persons got injured. The injured were shifted to Gandhi and Yashoda hospitals nearby for treatment.

According to Chandana Deepti, DCP, North Zone, Hyderabad, the death toll that was seven last night jumped to eight.

Fire tenders rushed to the spot

Hyderabad Police confirmed that the fire broke out at the charging unit of the e-bike showroom. Following this, people on the upper floors got trapped in smoke.

Cops at the spot

Several fire tenders rushed to the spot to put the fire in control. Police reached the spot and evacuated people.

Persons whose treatment was started in Yashoda Hospital are

Umesh Kumar Acharya s/o Jogeshwer 33 year resident of Kolkata (Room no 406) Santhosh s/o Simhachalam, aged 26 years and Yogitha d/o Ramanamurthy. Both are residents of Vishakapatnam (Room no 205) Keshavalu s/o Kistappa, aged 27 years, resident of Chennai (Room no 405) Deepak Yadav s/o Basanth Yadav resident of Bihar (Room no 405).

A lady died during treatment.

Meanwhile, Telangana Home Minister Mohd Mahmood Ali said a probe has been initiated.

“Very unfortunate incident. Fire brigade teams tried their best to rescue people from the lodge but due to heavy smoke, some people died. Some people were rescued from the lodge. We are probing how the incident happened,” the Minister said.