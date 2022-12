Hyderabad: Rafat Jahan Begum, wife of Hyderabad Deccan Cigarette Factory director Khader Alam Khan passed away on December 22, 2022. She was the daughter-in-law of the late Nawab Shah Alam Khan who was the owner of Deccan Cigarette Factory.

She was the daughter of judge Qasim Baig.

Namaz-e-Janaza will be held after Magrib Namaz at Masjid-e-Saleema Khatoon, Himayat Nagar.

For more details, Khader Alam Khan can be contacted at his cellphone number +919849042791.